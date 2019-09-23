China raises govt presence at Alibaba, other private giants

The government of one of China’s top technology hubs is dispatching officials to 100 local corporations including e-commerce giant Group Holding, the latest effort to exert greater influence over the country’s massive private sector.

Hangzhou, in the eastern province of Zhejiang, is assigning government affairs representatives to facilitate communication and expedite projects, the city government said on its website. Chinese beverage giant Hangzhou Wahaha Group and automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group are among the other based in the prosperous region that have been singled out, according to reports in state media.

The Hangzhou government said the initiative was aimed at smoothing work flow between officials and China’s high-tech and manufacturers. But the move could be perceived also as an effort to keep tabs on a non state-owned sector that’s gaining clout as a prime driver of the world’s No 2 economy.

Representatives of the country’s public security system are already embedded within China’s largest internet companies, responsible for crime prevention and stamping out false rumors.