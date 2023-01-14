JUST IN
Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols
Nearly all of Beijing's 22 mn population to get Covid by January-end: Study
US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration
OIC delegation to be in Afghanistan to discuss women's right to education
Will ensure Quad remains a force for good: Joint statement by US, Japan
No new Covid-19 variants found in China but mutation threat lingers
Germany to scrap Covid mask rule mandate in long-distance transport
China issues 2nd highest alert for cold wave, forecasts heavy snow, gales
Biden does not know what is in the classified documents, says White House
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's killer indicted for murder
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

China reports almost 60,000 Covid deaths as govt fails to release data

The death toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with COVID-19

Topics
China | Coronavirus | Death toll

AP  |  Beijing 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints the government was failing to release data about the status of the pandemic.

The death toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with COVID-19.

The National Health Commission said those deaths occurred in hospitals, which left open the possibility more people also might have died at home.

The report would more than double China's official COVID-19 death toll to 10,775. The official toll stood at 5,272 on January 8.

The Chinese government stopped reporting data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in early December after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls.

The World Health Organisation and other governments appealed to Beijing for more information amid a surge in infections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 17:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.