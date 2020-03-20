China reports no new domestic Covid-19 cases for second day; toll at 3,248

No new domestic cases were confirmed in for the second consecutive day even as three more fatalities have been reported, taking the death toll in the country to 3,248, the Chinese health authority said on Friday. No new domestically transmitted cases of the novel disease were reported on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

achieved a new milestone in its efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 in the last three months by reporting zero cases on Wednesday. However, the NHC said on Friday that it received reports of 39 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, all of which were imported taking the total of confirmed cases of people coming from abroad to 228.

Of them, 14 were reported in the Guangdong Province, eight in Shanghai, six in Beijing and three in the Fujian Province.

Provincial-level regions of Tianjin, Liaoning, Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Shandong, Guangxi, Sichuan and Gansu each reported one case.