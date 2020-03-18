Here's how Indian tech firm BlinkIn helped China fight coronavirus

Soon after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, the authorities were able to quickly set up new hospital facilities, complete with intensive care units, medical equipment rooms and quarantine wards.

Huber & Ranner, a German designer and manufacturer of air handling systems, was assigned to deliver and install its HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) systems for two hospitals in just a few days. But given the scale of the outbreak in Wuhan, sending Huber & Ranner’s technical staff to supervise the installation of the ...