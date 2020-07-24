JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

China threat to free world; US engagement with country has failed: Pompeo
Business Standard

China retaliates, tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

The order followed the US closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston

Topics
US China trade war | US embassy | Donald Trump

AP | PTI  |  Beijing 

China’s President Xi Jinping with US President Donald Trump at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People File photo: reuters
The United States has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in five other mainland cities Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang and Wuhan. It also has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.

China on Friday ordered the United States to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu in an increasingly rancorous diplomatic conflict.

The order followed the US closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston. The Chinese foreign ministry appealed to Washington to reverse its erroneous decision.

ALSO READ: China's San Francisco consulate harboring researcher charged by court: FBI

The Trump administration on Tuesday ordered the Houston consulate closed within 72 hours.

It alleged Chinese agents tried to steal data from facilities in Texas including the Texas A&M medical system.

The United States has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in five other mainland cities Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenyang and Wuhan. It also has a consulate in Hong Kong, a Chinese territory.
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 10:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU