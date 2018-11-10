JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Malibu fire: Lady Gaga, Kardashians flee, multimillion-dollar homes charred
Business Standard

China's Hengli hits $11-billion jackpot with multiple oil deals at expo

The company also signed deals to import textile equipment worth $750 million

Bloomberg 

oil
Representative Image

Hengli Group Co. signed deals at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai to import $11 billion worth of commodities and equipment, including a $3.6 billion crude-oil agreement with Saudi Aramco, it said in a statement.

Hengli agreed to buy 6.5 million tons of crude, or 131,000 barrels a day, from Saudi Aramco in 2019. Hengli has a refinery in the Chinese province of Dalian that is expected to start operations this year and plans to import 20 million tons of crude next year, according to a statement posted on its official WeChat account.

The company also signed deals to import textile equipment worth $750 million.
First Published: Sat, November 10 2018. 23:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements