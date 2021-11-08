China's meat imports drop to 20-month low in October: Customs data

-
ALSO READ
China's economy gets welcome boost from surprisingly strong Aug exports
US announces deal with EU to resolve steel, aluminium tariff disputes
Global Leaders push for 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Winter Olympics
How meat startups are leveraging technology to bring best quality produce
China hopes Joe Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action
-
China's meat imports in October fell from a year ago to their lowest in 20 months, customs data showed on Sunday, as cheap domestic pork cut demand for overseas supplies.
China brought in 664,000 tonnes of meat in October, down 12.8% from the same month a year ago, according to the General Administration of Customs, the lowest since February 2020.
Shipments in the first 10 months of 2021 were 8.05 million tonnes, down 1.5% from last year's volumes, the data showed.
October imports were also down from the 694,000 tonnes brought in during September.
The largest share of China's meat imports is pork, but domestic prices have plunged this year, after a surge in production following the devastating African swine fever epidemic outpaced demand.
Though pork prices rallied in October as colder weather boosted consumption, they are still less than half of what they were at the start of the year, or about 21 yuan ($3.28) per kg at wholesale markets.
Beijing has urged farmers to get rid of some sows and not rush to expand based on the recent rally, with excess production set to continue into next year.
($1 = 6.3988 Chinese yuan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU