China shuts Shanghai schools, looks to divert flights as Covid returns

is experiencing its most significant Covid-19 outbreak since the early days of the pandemic, igniting a flurry of new restrictions and mitigation measures as the country’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus is challenged like never before. Domestic infections topped 1,000 for the first time since the peak of the original Wuhan outbreak on Friday, a tally that has ballooned from just over 300 cases a day in less than a week. The country responded by locking down a city of 9 million people in the northeast and ordering the construction of makeshift hospitals there and in the eastern port city of Qingdao. An outbreak of the omicron variant in saw schools in there shuttered again, while officials are said to be looking at diverting all flights away from the financial center to ease pressure on quarantine hotels. isolates all virus cases, including those in the community, as part of its Covid Zero policy. In a move that may signal Beijing is expecting a further spike in cases, authorities said they would allow the use of rapid antigen tests for the first time late Friday. While used widely in other parts of the world, rapid tests were previously restricted in . The Covid Zero strategy has helped keep the second-largest economy largely virus-free for much of the pandemic. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to step down this year (PTI) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, who is at the helm of managing the country's economy for a decade, said that he will be stepping down this year, setting in motion the once-in-a-decade sweeping leadership change in the Communist country. Barring President Xi Jinping, who has emerged as the most powerful Chinese leader after the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) founder Mao Zedong, the rest of the leadership of the party and the government is expected to undergo a change. “This is my last year as a Premier,” Li, 66, the second ranking leader of the CPC after Xi, said in a matter of fact voice while answering a question on the economy. At the end of his last press conference, Li left with a wave and a simple “thank you, everybody” without leaving any farewell message. Pakistan inducts Chinese J-10C fighter jets into PAF (PTI) Pakistan on Friday formally inducted the multirole J-10C fighter jets, acquired from its all-weather ally China, into its air force to improve the country's combat capabilities. Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a ceremony held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district of Punjab to induct the new jets. “Unfortunately, efforts are being made to create an imbalance in the region and to address this, a big addition has been made today to our defence system,” he said, apparently referring to India's acquisition of Rafale fighter jets from France. Khan described it as a big movement for Pakistan after about 40 years when F-16 provided by the US were inducted into the PAF. Didi to put HK listing on hold on cyber probe (Reuters) Didi Global has suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing after failing to appease Chinese regulators’ demands that it overhaul its systems for handling sensitive user data, said people in the know. The Cyberspace Administration of China informed Didi executives their proposals to prevent security and data leaks had fallen short, the people said. Its main apps, removed from local app stores last year, will remain suspended for the time being, said one of the people. The company and its bankers have halted work on the Hong Kong listing by way of introduction originally slated for around the summer of this year, the people said. In addition to dealing with the CAC review, Didi is also working to finalise its fourth-quarter results as required for a listing prospectus, they said.