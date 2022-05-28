China signs deal with Samoa as Australia vows Pacific Islands plan

-
ALSO READ
Australia, New Zealand worried by China deal with Solomon Islands
US raises concern over security framework between Solomon Islands, China
China could boost military in Solomons, shows leaked documents
Scott Morrison sends minister to Solomon Islands over concerns with China
Australian PM Morrison defends management's ties to Solomon Islands
-
China's foreign minister signed a deal with Samoa on Saturday to strengthen diplomatic relations, while Australia's new leader said he had a "comprehensive plan" for the Pacific, as Beijing and Canberra continued rival campaigns to woo the region.
China is building on a security pact it recently signed with Solomon Islands, which has alarmed the United States and its allies such as Australia as they fear a stepped-up military presence by Beijing. Australia's new centre-left government has made the Pacific Islands an early diplomatic priority.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, sworn in on Monday, said on Saturday his Labor government's plan includes a defence training school, support for maritime security, a boost in aid and re-engaging the region on climate change.
"We will be proactive in the region, we want to engage," he told reporters.
China's Wang Yi, on a tour of the Pacific seeking a 10-nation deal on security and trade, finished a visit to Samoa, where he met Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa and signed documents including an "economic and technical cooperation agreement", Samoa said in a statement.
"Samoa and the People's Republic of China will continue to pursue greater collaboration that will deliver on joint interests and commitments," it said.
Also Saturday, Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said he had a "wonderful meeting" with Australia's Penny Wong, who had visited days after taking office to show the new government's attention to the Pacific Islands.
"Fiji is not anyone's backyard - we are a part of a Pacific family," Bainimarama wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of himself and Penny Wong shaking hands.
Bainimarama appeared to be taking a veiled swipe at Scott Morrison, the conservative prime minister ousted in an election last weekend, who once referred to the Pacific as Australia's "backyard".
Climate change, which Pacific Island nations consider an existential threat, had been a key issue in the election.
Australia's Wong has said that Canberra will be a partner that does not come with strings attached, while China's Wang expressed hope that Beijing's ties with the Solomon Islands could be a regional model.
Wang was headed to Fiji, where he is expected to push for the regional deal in a meeting he is to host on Monday.
(Reporting by Samuel McKeith in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU