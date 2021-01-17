China to surpass US to become world's largest IoT market in 2024: Report

-
ALSO READ
Google to shut down its light-weight IoT version of android early next year
At 12 billion, IoT connections to surpass non-IoT devices in 2020
Serving needs for billions: 5G expected to unleash the power of IoT
Statsguru: From email to ecommerce, 25 years of internet in India
China's new antitrust rules turn up heat on internet giants like Alibaba
-
China will surpass the US to become the world's largest Internet of Things (IoT) market in 2024.
China's spending on IoT is expected to reach around $300 billion by 2024, with the compound annual growth rate to stand at 13 per cent in the next five years, data from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.
In 2024, the country's spending on IoT will account for 26.7 per cent of global spending in the sector, followed by the United States at 23.8 per cent and western Europe at 23.4 per cent, IDC data showed.
Among the 20 industries covered in the IDC's report, manufacturing, government and consumer IoT spending will account for more than half of the total market spending by 2024, Xinhua news agency reported.
Jonathan Leung, a senior market analyst with IDC China, said the country saw disruptions in the IoT market due to COVID-19 and reduced IoT spending across all industries in early 2020.
"As China continues along its road toward recovery, we expect the market to bounce back in the coming years as enterprises begin to grasp the vital role of IoT in epidemic prevention and control, as well as their capabilities in mitigating market disruptions," he said.
--IANS
wh/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU