Google to shut down its light-weight IoT version of android early next year

Google has announced that Android Things, a heavily stripped-down Android-based operating system for Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices, will shut down early next year.
The Android Things Dashboard, which is used for managing devices, will stop accepting new devices and projects in just three weeks-on January 5, 2021. Developers will be able to continue updating existing deployments until January 5, 2022, the company said in a statement.
After the given date, the console will be shut down completely for non-commercial use and all project data will be permanently deleted.
The only products that can run Android Things will be the ones built on commercial hardware SoMs (system-on-modules) from vendors like NXP, Qualcomm and MediaTek.
Google launched Android Things back in 2016 as a simple operating system for use on a variety of smart appliances.
The search engine giant originally wanted to create an Internet-of-Things OS where it would handle the "heavy lifting" of maintaining a platform so that developers could just focus on products.
--IANS
wh/rt
