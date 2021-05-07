China trade surges as global demand recovers from coronavirus pandemic

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
US says it has had 'serious discussions' with China despite 'theatrics'
US should rewrite the China trade contract
US Senate confirms Katherine Tai as Biden's chief trade negotiator
US envoy John Kerry in China for talks ahead of global climate summit
-
China's exports surged 32.3 per cent over a year earlier in April as global consumer demand strengthened, while imports rose 43.1 per cent.
Exports rose to USD 263.9 billion, in line with the previous month's growth but down from the explosive 60.6 per cent rise in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Friday.
Imports increased to 43.1 per cent, accelerating from March's 38.1 per cent expansion.
Exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of China's economy and demand for Chinese-produced masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.
Traders are watching for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU