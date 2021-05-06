US weekly jobless claims fall more than forecast to fresh 13-month low

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low as labor market conditions continued to improve and the reopened more broadly.



Initial claims in regular state programs fell by 92,000 to 498,000 in the week ended May 1, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 538,000 claims. The prior week’s figure was revised up to 590,000.





Continuing claims for ongoing state benefits rose slightly in the week ended April 24. Applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for self-employed and gig workers decreased.

Separate data Thursday showed productivity rebounded in the first quarter as the pace of output exceeded a pickup in hours worked. Nonfarm business labor productivity increased at a 5.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, the second fastest pace since 2009, after a revised 3.8% decline in the prior quarter. The gain in productivity helped restrain unit labor costs, which fell an annualized 0.3%.