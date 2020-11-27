China won't hike interest rates soon as it exits stimulus: State media

-
ALSO READ
Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0: FM unveils 12 new stimulus measures ahead of Diwali
Chinese economy to rebound in H2 2020, stimulus needed to bolster recovery
China's inflation fails to perk up amid sluggish demand, economic challenge
Economic stimulus measures to help accelerate economic activity: SIAM
China aims self-sufficiency: What to watch for in its 5-Year economic plan
-
China is very likely to exit from some of its stimulus measures as the economy improves, but there won’t be any interest rate hike soon, a leading state newspaper said on its front page Thursday.
“If previous rounds of withdrawing stimulus policies are a guide, ‘tight money’ and ‘tight credit’ are inevitable, and policy rate hikes are also normal,” the China Securities Journal said. “However, we shouldn’t see the monetary authority proactively raising the policy rate for some time to come.”
While the state newspaper didn’t attribute its view to any policy maker, citing mainly economists instead, a front-page story could be seen as an official signal of policy.
Chinese officials have been talking about gradually winding back stimulus since the summer, alongside evidence of a rebounding economy fueled by strong export growth and a coronavirus outbreak that’s now under control domestically. The People’s Bank of China remains on course to taper its emergency support even as a string of defaults by government-linked companies sent tremors through the credit markets recently.
In a separate quarterly report released by the PBOC Thursday, it pledged to keep monetary policy “normal” for as long as possible. Other key highlights from the report:
The macro leverage ratio is expected to stabilize as economic growth gradually returns to its potential rate of growth
Pressure from non-performing loans will rise in the future
There is no basis for long-term inflation or deflation
It reiterated that prudent monetary policy should be more flexible, appropriate, and targeted
The mechanism for preventing and dealing with bond default risks will be improved
Yuan exchange rates will be kept flexible and authorities will let the market play a decisive role in the formation of the rate
Liquidity will be kept reasonable and ample to prevent the market from running short or being flooded with money
Government bond yields have risen sharply since the middle of the year amid signs of an economic recovery and expectations of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. Traders have also been pricing in the possibility that banks will boost the benchmark interest rate for loans, known as the loan prime rate.
The PBOC has taken a measured approach to monetary support this year, lowering interest rates, injecting liquidity and giving businesses loan repayment holidays, but has refrained from the massive stimulus seen elsewhere.
Governor Yi Gang told market participants as early as June to start thinking about an exit from the looser financial policies. Several other officials have followed, including Liu Guoqiang, a vice governor at the central bank, who said earlier this month that an exit is likely “sooner or later.” Former Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said almost two weeks ago that it was time to study an orderly exit of loose monetary policies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU