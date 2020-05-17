Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead at home in Tel Aviv: Report

-
The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel's Foreign Ministry said. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed and Israeli police said it was investigating.
Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He previously served as China's envoy to Ukraine. He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom were not in Israel.
Israel enjoys good relations with China.
The ambassador's death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.
