South Korea protests against Japan's claims to Dokdo in defense white paper

-
ALSO READ
Paytm becomes official digital payments partner for PMs' museum
N Korea reports nearly 220,000 new Covid cases as Kim claims virus progress
South Korea's next leader Yeol faces escalating North's nuclear threat
US, S Korea say will consider expanding military drills to deter N Korea
N Korea's missile exploded in air in failed launch: S Korean military
-
The South Korean government has condemned Japan on Friday for laying repeated claim to the easternmost islets of Dokdo in its annual defence white paper.
"(The government) strongly protests against Japan's repetition of its sovereignty claim over Dokdo, clearly an integral part of the Korean territory in terms of history, geography and international law, and urges it to immediately scrap it," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a statement.
Such a move is of no help to efforts for building "future-oriented" bilateral relations, he added.
It was issued shortly after Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi reported this year's document to the Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. It marked the 18th consecutive year for Tokyo to claim its sovereignty over Dokdo in the paper on the nation's security conditions and its responses.
In Seoul, the Ministry summoned Makoto Hayashi, Minister for Political Affairs at the Japanese Embassy, to deliver a formal protest message to Tokyo, Yonhap news agency reported.
In separate protest, Seoul's Defence Ministry called in Takao Nakashima, a defence attache at the embassy.
The paper was published just days after Foreign Minister Park Jin visited Tokyo for talks with his local counterpart, demonstrating President Yoon Suk-yeol's commitment to a resolution to disputes over shared history, especially Japan's colonisation of Korea from 1910-45.
The updated version carried largely similar descriptions on the territorial issue, a longtime sticking point in Seoul-Tokyo relations, with those of last year's one.
But it added a position that cooperation between the neighbouring countries is getting more important amid grave regional security situations.
Seoul has maintained its effective control of Dokdo with a small police detachment on the rocky islets in the East Sea.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU