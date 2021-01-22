Chinese phone maker Honor partners with chip suppliers after Huawei split

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Chinese budget phone maker has signed partnerships with major chip suppliers such as Intel and Qualcomm after being spun off from under-fire parent Technologies in a bid to save it last year, it said on Friday.

had sold to a consortium of 30 of the sub-brand's agents and dealers in November to help it resume sourcing components restricted by U.S. sanctions.

As Chief Executive George Zhao launched its first phone model since the split, said in a statement it now has its own deals with some tech firms.

These include AMD, MediaTek, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Sony.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

