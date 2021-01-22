Chinese phone maker Honor partners with chip suppliers after Huawei split

-
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Chinese budget phone maker Honor has signed partnerships with major chip suppliers such as Intel and Qualcomm after being spun off from under-fire parent Huawei Technologies in a bid to save it last year, it said on Friday.
Huawei had sold Honor to a consortium of 30 of the sub-brand's agents and dealers in November to help it resume sourcing components restricted by U.S. sanctions.
As Chief Executive George Zhao launched its first phone model since the split, Honor said in a statement it now has its own deals with some tech firms.
These include AMD, MediaTek, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Sony.
(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
