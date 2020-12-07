Cisco to acquire UK-based software firm IMImobile for $730 million

-
ALSO READ
M&M raises Rs 1.11 crore by auctioning new Thar for Covid-19 relief work
M&M's tractor sales momentum crucial for uptick from current levels
Covid-19 impact: M&M Q1 profit skids 97% as auto sales hit speed bump
M&M shares gain 4% as bookings for All-New Thar SUV cross 9,000 mark
Mahindra & Mahindra hits 52-week high on strong business outlook
-
Global networking giant Cisco on Monday announced to acquire UK-based software firm IMImobile for $730 million, with an aim to provide a seamless end-to-end customer interaction management solution.
Cisco will pay 595 pence per share in exchange for each share of IMImobile. The acquisition of IMImobile is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2021.
The company said that the acquisition would be able to provide an end-to-end customer interaction management solution, and the ability to drive faster and smarter interactions and orchestration through the customer's channel of choice.
"We look forward to working with IMImobile to help create a comprehensive CxaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) solution for the market-one that gives businesses a platform to provide delightful experiences across the entire customer lifecycle journey," said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Security and Applications business.
IMImobile provides software and services which allow enterprises and organizations to stay constantly connected to their customers through enhanced interactive channels including social, messaging and voice.
"We are excited to join Cisco and become part of one of the world's leading technology companies as they seek to enable great customer experiences," said Jay Patel, IMImobile CEO.
"We believe there will be a world of dynamic, always-on connections between global businesses and their customers and the combination of our respective technologies will enable to us make every interaction matter more for our clients".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU