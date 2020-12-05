Amazon faces charges of illegally firing warehouse worker in US

-
ALSO READ
Hire, fire, do business: How new labour codes aim to help companies
Govt proposes liberal hire-and-fire rules for firms with under 300 workers
LS clears three crucial codes for workers' welfare subsuming 29 labour laws
Centre asks Gujarat and UP govts to specify labour laws they want repealed
Govt defends easing retrenchment norms, says it won't be 'hire and fire'
-
Amazon is facing charges of violating labour laws in the US for firing warehouse worker Courtney Bowden of Pennsylvania, according to a complaint issued by the US government's National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and obtained by BuzzFeed News.
Bowden was among many Amazon workers who were advocating for better working conditions for warehouse workers amid the pandemic.
She started advocating paid time off for warehouse workers in December 2019, according to the complaint.
She was joined by others in demanding paid time off and by March their efforts yielded result when Amazon heeded to their demand.
But Bowden had alleged that Amazon by then had started retaliation for her involvement in the campaign.
In March, she was sacked abruptly over an alleged incident involving her supervisor.
Bowden alleged that Amazon threatened and ultimately fired her because she discussed about pay and other workplace issues with her co-workers.
As this is a legally protected activity, NLRB found merit her allegations.
A hearing of her case before an administrative law judge is currently scheduled for March 9, 2021, said the BuzzFeed News report on Friday.
If Amazon loses the case, it might have to pay Bowden some back wages which would mean little loss in terms of financial terms for the e-commerce giant.
However, it could mean a big win for workers trying to bring union representation to the company, said the report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU