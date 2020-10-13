Climate change poses 'profound threat' to global growth: IMF chief

-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Climate change poses a serious threat to global growth, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, urging the world's top emitters to agree on a floor for carbon prices.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told finance ministers meeting on climate change that countries should also ensure their stimulus funding aimed at halting the COVID-19 pandemic should target green investments.
Doing so, she said, could boost global gross domestic product by 0.7% on average in the first 15 years of the recovery.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)
