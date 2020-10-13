Climate change poses 'profound threat' to global growth: IMF chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - poses a serious threat to global growth, the head of the Monetary Fund said on Monday, urging the world's top emitters to agree on a floor for carbon prices.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told finance ministers meeting on that countries should also ensure their stimulus funding aimed at halting the COVID-19 pandemic should target green investments.

Doing so, she said, could boost global gross domestic product by 0.7% on average in the first 15 years of the recovery.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

