Climate protesters plan to march through Glasgow amid UN climate talks

-
-
Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists demanding faster action to curb global warming.
Despite a little drizzle and strong winds, tens of thousands of people were expected to join a rally through the Scottish city where this year's UN climate talks are being held.
Inside the conference venue, negotiators knuckled down for a seventh day of talks to finish draft agreements that can be passed to ministers for political approval next week.
Among the issues being haggled over at the talks by almost 200 countries are a fresh commitment to the goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, getting countries to review their efforts more frequently, and financial support for poor nations.
