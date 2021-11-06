At least 8 dead, many injured at Texas music festival

-
ALSO READ
Hit and run road accidents: Govt proposes hiking compensation to Rs 2 lakh
Why some people take dangerous risks when trying to avoid Covid-19
A professor and a techie develop tech to prevent railway accidents
Over-the-top negligence
Govt to provide medical, accident insurance to 13,000 athletes and coaches
-
At least eight deaths were confirmed at the Astroworld Festival in Texas, US media reported Saturday, citing Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.
Several more were injured in a heavy crowd during Travis Scott's Friday's performance, the Houston Chronicle reported, adding that the rapper stopped his set several times to ask security to help the fans get out of the crowd.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU