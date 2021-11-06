At least 8 dead, many injured at Texas music festival

At least eight deaths were confirmed at the Astroworld Festival in Texas, US media reported Saturday, citing Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

Several more were injured in a heavy crowd during Travis Scott's Friday's performance, the Houston Chronicle reported, adding that the rapper stopped his set several times to ask security to help the fans get out of the crowd.

