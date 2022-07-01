Colombian Prez-elect confirms economist Jose Ocampo as Finance Minister

-
ALSO READ
New Colombian president Gustavo Petro pledges to protect rainforest
Colombia's first leftist leader targets inequality; investors on edge
Colombian outsider surges to runoff with a real shot at presidency
Colombia tells Mexican president to pull out of its president race
At least 23 killed in Colombia as fighting between rebel groups intensifies
-
Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro has confirmed that renowned economist Jose Antonio Ocampo will serve as his Finance Minister after he assumes the presidency on August 7.
"Jose Antonio Ocampo will be our Finance Minister. Let's build a productive economy and an economy for life," Petro posted on Twitter on Thursday.
Ocampo, 69, is an economist with a doctorate degree in philosophy from Yale University in the US, as well as a professor at Columbia University in New York, which granted him a leave of absence to assume his position in the Colombian government.
The politician has held prominent positions throughout his career, including Finance Minister and Agriculture Minister, as well as Co-Director of the Bank of the Republic and Director of the National Planning Department, Xinhua news agency reported.
He has also served as Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.
Among the challenges the next Colombian Finance Minister will face is the structuring of a new tax reform to face inflation and unemployment.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU