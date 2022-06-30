Hong Kong gears up to welcome Xi Jinping for handover anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong now has China patriots firmly in charge post polls: Carrie Lam
New house in Hong Kong sells for $111 million, the most this year
Chinese President Xi's presence at Hong Kong anniversary still unclear
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
China's Xi Jinping to visit Hong Kong for 25th handover anniversary
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to begin a two-day visit to Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to mainland China, with a raft of heightened security measures and thousands of guests put into quarantine ahead of the celebrations.
Xi, who has not left mainland China since the pandemic began 2 1/2 years ago, will attend a ceremony marking Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997 and officiate an inauguration ceremony for the new government led by incoming leader John Lee on Friday.
Xi is expected to arrive in the city by high-speed train with his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Thursday afternoon, according to local newspaper South China Morning Post.
He is expected to visit the Hong Kong Science Park before meeting with pro-Beijing politicians and tycoons, and then attend a closed-door banquet hosted by outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the newspaper said.
Both Xi and Peng are likely to spend Thursday night in the Chinese city of Shenzhen 15 minutes away from Hong Kong by high-speed train and return to the city on Friday morning to attend the July 1 events.
Ahead of his arrival Thursday, thousands of guests including top officials, lawmakers and diplomats checked in to quarantine hotels earlier this week and have been taking daily nucleic acid tests as part of coronavirus precautions.
Police have also ramped up security, designating security zones and road closures as well as a no-fly zone for Friday.
More than 10 journalists from local and international media outlets had their applications to cover the July 1 events rejected earlier this week on security grounds, with the government saying it was striking a balance between the need of media work and security requirements.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU