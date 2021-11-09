COP26: India expresses 'deep disappointment' over climate financing

Putting the blame on the developed world for not meeting the climate financing targets, India expressed “deep disappointment” over the allocation of climate financing resources and mobilisation of $100 billion financing per year.

“We record our deep disappointment with the deliberations in the COP26 so far. Developed countries must accept the historical responsibility and provide the financial resources to the developing countries,” said the statement by India at the first ‘High Level Ministerial Dialogue on Climate Finance’.

India, which has been pushing for the fulfilment of the climate financing commitment of the developed world, said global action on climate change is contingent on the delivery of timely and adequate finance.

“Developed countries had taken a commitment in 2009 to mobilise $100 billion per year by 2020 for climate action by developing countries. The promise has not been met. Scaling up mobilization is pertinent given the huge gap between the requirement and extent of mobilisation,” India said.

The developed economies led by the US pledged $100 billion in climate financing at COP15 (2009), for the developing countries to shift to a low-carbon future and fund their climate mitigation and adaptability plans.

India said, it is imperative that developed country Parties act decisively to deliver on their commitment to provide financial support and that the “scope, scale and speed” of climate finance have to increase considerably.

COP21 decision mandates that parties should set a new collective quantified goal from a floor of $100 billion per year, considering the needs and priorities of developing countries.

India said, “Our expectation from this COP26 is that it would put in place a structured process to arrive at an ambitious new collective quantified goal. Let us not forget that global climate action rests on the shoulders of means of implementation. It is 2021 now and we need a road map on arriving at a consensus on this mandate by 2023.”

It further said as the view of the developed countries is to have ‘in session workshops and seminars’ on the matter with questions being raised on who the resource providers, it would be a “matter of concern”.

India on behalf of like-minded developing countries (LMDC) has also submitted a position paper on the definition of climate finance which elaborates on the elements of climate finance as outlined by the Convention and the Paris Agreement. India has urged the developed world to take it into consideration.