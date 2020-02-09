Coronavirus: China health body warns against over-use of protective suits

JUST IN
Coronavirus outbreak: Tencent employees asked to work from home till Feb 21
BEIJING 

China's National Health Commission called for the "reasonable use" of protective suits in a statement on Sunday and cautioned against "excessive and disorderly" use of the clothing that would waste resources and could also increase infection.

The statement was issued as China faces a severe shortage of equipment, including suits, masks and goggles, to protect medical workers from infection amid a newly identified coronavirus that has killed more than 800 people.

Though supplies of protective clothing have improved, they are still insufficient, said the statement.
