Coronavirus: Hong Kong, Singapore to launch air travel bubble from May 26

and said Monday they would launch an air travel bubble in May, months after an initial arrangement that would allow tourists to fly between both cities without having to serve quarantine was postponed.

Flights will begin from May 26. Visitors will not have to go through the quarantine as long as they fulfill the conditions of travelling within the air travel bubble.

and had previously announced the launch of an air travel bubble in November last year but shelved the plan days before it was to start after saw a surge in COVID-19 infections.

