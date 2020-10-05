Covid-19: 1MDB trial adjourned with Najib Razak in quarantine

-
ALSO READ
Ex-Malaysian PM Najib sentenced to 12 yrs in jail, fined for abuse of power
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak found guilty of embezzlement
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak gets 12-year jail term in 1MDB case
Goldman Sachs' 1MDB charges dropped by Malaysia after settlement
Malaysia drops criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB bond sales
-
Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial was delayed as the former Malaysian premier is in quarantine after traveling to the Borneo state of Sabah, a new hotspot for the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
The trial will resume Oct. 19 as Najib remains under two-week quarantine at his home after returning from a political campaign, according to court proceedings on Monday. He had tested negative for the virus earlier.
The country is seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections, with the number of confirmed cases rising by a record on Saturday. Most of the new cases were found in Sabah, where the ruling coalition allied with Najib is forming a new government after winning the Sept. 26 state election.
The delayed trial revolves around Najib’s biggest case, comprising 25 money-laundering and corruption charges including accusations that he received 2.08 billion ringgit ($500 million) of bribes related to bonds issued by troubled state fund 1MDB.
He was already sentenced to 12 years in prison in an earlier trial, which he plans to appeal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU