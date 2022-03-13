Covid-19 cases in South Korea above 350,000 for 2nd Day in row

-
ALSO READ
South Korea reports 2 deaths linked to Omicron variant of Covid-19
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Omicron less severe even for unvaccinated, claims S African study
Omicron detected in California wastewater before WHO declaration: Report
Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease: WHO
-
New COVID-19 cases in South Korea remain above 350,000 for the second day in a row, marking the highest peak since the onset of the pandemic due to the rapid spread of the Omicron strain, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday.
According to the agency, the country registered 350,190 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This includes 350,157 cases where the source of infection was within the country rather than outside. Moreover, over the past 24 hours, 251 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were confirmed.
The all-time record of 383,664 infections was set just the day before, on Saturday. COVID-19 cases in South Korea exceeded 300,000 for the first time on Wednesday.
The South Korean Foreign Ministry had decided to extend its advisory against overseas trips for another month amid the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the country and the global spread of the Omicron strain, the Yonhap News agency reported. The advisory will reportedly remain in force until April 13. At the same time, the country's foreign ministry believes it to be the last extension of the recommendation initially issued two years ago.
In total, over 6 million people have been infected in South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's total coronavirus death toll amounts to 10,395 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU