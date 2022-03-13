UK to offer support for probe on 'Russian war crimes' in Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
2022: A year of firsts for insurance space; general insurer privatisation
Insurance broker Marsh increases stake in Marsh India from 49% to 92%
Risky business: Climate change turns up the heat on insurers, policyholders
SC to begin hearing on Vijay Mallya's sentencing in contempt-of-court case
International Criminal Court to launch probe into Ukraine's situation
-
UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will visit the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Monday to offer "practical support" from the UK for investigating alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
Raab will meet ICC Prosecutor, Karim AA Khan QC, its Registrar, Peter Lewis, and President of the Court, Judge Piotr Hofmanski. The UK Ministry of Justice, in a statement, said Raab will emphasise UK support for the Court and respect for its independence.
Dominic Raab, who is also country's Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice, said: "Tomorrow I will go to The Hague to offer the ICC UK technical support in bringing those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine to justice - including support with the immediate priority of gathering and preserving evidence."
"Russian commanders carrying out war crimes should know they cannot act with impunity. Like Radovan Karadzic and Charles Taylor before them, their actions risk landing them in a jail cell."
Separately, Dominic Raab will meet ambassadors from a range of countries to build a coalition able to provide extra assistance and cooperation to the Office of the Prosecutor to investigate war crimes in Ukraine.
The visit follows a virtual meeting last week with Ukraine's Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, and Attorney General Suella Braverman to discuss what help the country needs to collect and preserve evidence of war crimes.
This is the latest in a series of efforts to provide Ukraine with economic, diplomatic, humanitarian and defensive support alongside lethal aid. The UK Government is also investigating how to stop Russian oligarchs using the British legal system to intimidate and silence their critics.
Separately, last week the Attorney General, Suella Braverman, signed a statement with the Ukraine's Prosecutor General which reaffirms the UK's support for holding Russia to account for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Russia launched a "military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which it claimed was a response to calls from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for protection against attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU