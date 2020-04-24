Covid-19 global update: Italy shows virus growth, UK to ramp up tests

The number of cases in the US has surpassed 850,000, Johns Hopkins University Resource Center data revealed on Thursday. The country now has registered 8,56,209 cases overall, according to the data, including 47,272 deaths.

The US currently leads the world in the number of reported Covid-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 2.6 million Covid-19 cases around the world and more than 1,85,000 deaths, according to the data. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also started batting for grdual easing of lockdown as unemployment rate in the US swelled up to a record high.

announces five-phase plan for easing lockdown South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a slight easing of the nationwide lockdown that has been in place since March 27. Starting May 1, the lockdown will move from the current level 5 that has caused extreme economic crisis, including huge job losses, business closures and hunger, to level 4, in which some business will be allowed to resume operations under strict conditions, the president said on Thursday. ALSO READ: PM Modi, Sitharaman to meet on Friday to finalise second stimulus package Ramaphosa shared the details of a new five-level approach to ease the lockdown which will include distinguishing between the threat at national, provincial, district, and metropolitan levels, and announced a Rand 500 billion relief package of six-month additional grants to assist the destitute, children and the aged, as well as businesses in distress. There have been 318 new confirmed Covid-19 cases overnight, bringing the total in to 3,953. An unprecedented 10 new deaths within 24 hours raised the overall death toll to 75.

announces partial easing of restrictions

Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced a partial easing of restrictions on public movement in the emirate starting from Friday amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The move, which coincides with the start of the fasting month of Ramzan, will allow increased freedom of movement while ensuring the continuation of strict precautionary and preventive measures, the statement said.

The Committee has also outlined a new set of guidelines on movement and a list of exempted commercial activities and vital sectors, it added.

The decision to reduce restrictions on movement in follows a careful assessment of the current situation and analysis of reports from various authorities working to combat the pandemic, the committee said.

UK rolls out plans to ramp up tests

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Global cases rise to 2,636,989; death toll at 184,186 The UK government on Thursday laid out a series of measures to be put in place to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus as the daily Covid-19 hospital death toll spiked by 616 to hit a total of 18,738.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that though the daily rise in the toll was lower than previous days, it was important not to forget any one of the victims of the deadly virus and continue to strictly follow the social distancing norms in place to control its spread.

Lombardy shows virus growth The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in grew by 2,646 in the last 24 hours, including 40 per cent of those in the hard-hit Lombardy region where the first domestically transmitted case was confirmed just over two months ago. That brings to 189,973 the total number of positives as of Thursday. ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Tracking the coronavirus footprint across the world Testing has been expanded but it still doesn't reach every suspected case, including many at home who believe they may be infected but aren't able to get tested. The number of positives in grew by a rate of 1.4 per cent, indicating a national slowing of infection, as the country prepares to ease a nationwide lockdown. France Covid-19 toll reaches 21,856 France reported 516 new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 21,856 fatalities, the country's health department said. But the number of patients in intensive care is continuing a two-week decline, falling by 165 over 24 hours to 5,053. "We nonetheless remain at an exceptional level, over and above maximum pre-crisis intensive care capacity in France" amounting to 5,000 beds, the health department said in a statement. A majority of the deaths reported (13,547) were in hospital, and the rest in retirement homes and other facilities. ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: Mapping the coronavirus footprint across states in India Although hospitals across France are still receiving a steady stream of new cases the overall number of those who remain hospitalised with the virus continues to drop, underscoring an eight-day trend. A total of 29,219 cases are now being treated in hospital, down 522 on Wednesday. Since the start of the epidemic 42,088 people have left hospital, not taking into account the tens of thousands of people who healed without being interned. Deaths of people with coronavirus reached 25,549, with 464 dying. The minister, who has set 100,000 coronavirus tests to be carried out daily by the end of this month, said that testing capacity has increased to 51,000 a day as he laid out a test, track and trace formula to be applied as the lockdown measures are gradually eased across the country.

Russia's reported coronavirus caseload has surpassed 60,000. The government registered 4,774 confirmed cases, which brought the country's total to 62,773. The official death toll rose to 555, with 42 people dying since Wednesday.

has been in lockdown since the first week of April, with the vast majority of regions ordering residents to stay home and not go out unless it's to buy groceries and medicines or to take out the trash.

As the outbreak picked up speed, President Vladimir Putin indefinitely postponed a nationwide vote on the constitutional reform that would allow him to stay in power until 2036, as well as the traditional military parade on Red Square marking the 75th anniversary of World War II victory.