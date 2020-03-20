Covid-19: Netflix to cut European traffic by 25% to avoid internet gridlock

-
-
Netflix
The move came after talks between European Union industry chief Thierry Breton and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.
Breton had a day earlier urged the video streaming service to downgrade the quality of its video to avoid internet gridlock.ALSO READ: Coronavirus global death toll tops 9,000, over 90,000 infected in Europe
