Covid-19: Netflix to cut European traffic by 25% to avoid internet gridlock

The move came after talks between European Union industry chief Thierry Breton and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Reuters 

Netflix said on Thursday that it would reduce its bit rates across all its streams in Europe, in effect, cutting traffic on its European networks by 25 per cent to preserve the smooth functioning of the internet during the coronavirus crisis.

The move came after talks between European Union industry chief Thierry Breton and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Breton had a day earlier urged the video streaming service to downgrade the quality of its video to avoid internet gridlock.

First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 09:15 IST

