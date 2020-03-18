Spike in viewership across OTTs as Indians binge-watch staying indoors

As many Indians are working from home amid the viral outbreak, there has been a clear spike in viewership across several over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the past few days. Most platforms have observed a 20 per cent rise in viewership, especially in metros like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Now, people have more time to spend watching video content online. “The usual watch time in mornings used to be while travelling, and therefore on phones. Now, we are witnessing a surge in content being watched on television,” said a senior official of an Indian OTT platform. Zee5, for ...