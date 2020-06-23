Saudi to allow 'very limited' hajj pilgrims as coronavirus precaution

-
Saudi Arabia says this year's hajj will not be cancelled, but that due to the coronavirus only "very limited numbers" of people will be allowed to perform the major Muslim pilgrimage.
The kingdom said Tuesday that only people of various nationalities already residing in the country would be allowed to perform the hajj.
The government did not specify how many people would be permitted to take part.
The annual pilgrimage, which is set to begin this year at the end of July, traditionally draws around 2 million Muslims from around the world for five intense days of worship and rituals in Mecca.
