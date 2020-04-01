JUST IN
Coronavirus: Toll at 3,899 passes grim 9/11 mark as US prepares for worst

Covid-19: US toll tops 4,000, New York sees 40% deaths, says John Hopkins

The number of deaths was 4,076 -- more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

Houston: A woman is taken on a stretcher by healthcare professionals into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Houston
The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 40 percent of recorded deaths nationally were in New York state, the Johns Hopkins data showed.

On Tuesday the United States exceeded the number of deaths in China, where the pandemic emerged in December before spreading worldwide.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Next 30 days are very vital for the US, says Donald Trump

The number of confirmed US cases has reached 189,510, the most in the world, though Italy and Spain have recorded more fatalities.

After initially downplaying the threat from new coronavirus in the early stages of the US outbreak, President Donald Trump warned of "a very, very painful two weeks" to come for the country on Tuesday.
First Published: Wed, April 01 2020. 10:35 IST

