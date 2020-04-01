Covid-19: US toll tops 4,000, New York sees 40% deaths, says John Hopkins

The total US death toll from the pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths was 4,076 -- more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday.

More than 40 percent of recorded deaths nationally were in state, the Johns Hopkins data showed.

On Tuesday the exceeded the number of deaths in China, where the pandemic emerged in December before spreading worldwide.





The number of confirmed US cases has reached 189,510, the most in the world, though and have recorded more fatalities.

After initially downplaying the threat from new in the early stages of the US outbreak, President Donald Trump warned of "a very, very painful two weeks" to come for the country on Tuesday.