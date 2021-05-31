Covid crisis: British retail faces 'tsunami of closures' without rent help

-
ALSO READ
Britain's Prince Philip in hospital for third night for observation, rest
Britain sets out blueprint to keep fintech 'crown' after Brexit
Another recession looms for United Kingdom's economy as lockdowns bite
United Kingdom sets out new laws to protect historic statues, monuments
Enhanced trade partnership first step towards UK-India FTA: UK minister
-
Britain's retail sector will endure a "tsunami of closures" if the government does not extend a moratorium on aggressive debt enforcement, industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said on Sunday.
Citing survey data it said two thirds of British retailers have been told by landlords they will be subject to legal measures to recover unpaid rent from July 1 when the moratorium ends.
Many UK retailers deemed "non essential" had to close their stores during multiple Covid-19 lockdowns over the last 15 months, accruing total rent debt of 2.9 billion pounds ($4.1 billion), the BRC said.
The pandemic has hammered the sector and industry data shows one in seven shops already lie empty.
The BRC’s survey found 80 per cent of tenants said some landlords have given them less than a year to pay back rent arrears.
Without action, the end of the moratorium could see thousands of shops close, said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.
She called on the UK government to allow the rent arrears built up during the pandemic to be ringfenced and the moratorium on repayment of these debts to be extended to the end of the year.
"With this in place, all parties can work on a sustainable long-term solution, one that shares the pain wrought by the pandemic more equally between landlords and tenants," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU