Covid may hamper Cambodia's bid to be upper-middle income state by 2030: PM

-
ALSO READ
Myanmar military executes NLD lawmaker, three other political detainees
Prof Abhijit Sen: A lifelong champion of the poor and marginalised
Obituary: Abhijit Sen - A great economist with rural, agriculture focus
Fugitive Lalit Modi announces courtship with actress Sushmita Sen
World's largest recorded freshwater fish weighing 300 kg caught in Cambodia
-
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic may hinder Cambodia's ambitious journey toward an upper-middle income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050.
"In the last few years, with the spread of COVID-19, the journey toward these visions may be hampered," he said during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Cambodia Outlook Conference, Xinhua news agency reported.
He said in 2020, this deadly disease caused Cambodia's economy to decline into the negative territory by 3.1 percent, which was the first negative growth over the last two decades.
In response, in addition to health measures, Hun Sen said the government launched the National Vaccination Campaign and built a strong herd immunity throughout the country.
"This achievement has allowed Cambodia to reopen the country fully and safely in all fields since Nov. 1, 2021, until today, and has made Cambodia's economy recover gradually with resilience and strength," he said.
"As a result, Cambodia's economy grew at a positive rate of 3 percent in 2021 ... and will likely continue to grow around 5 percent and 6 percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively," he added.
Hun Sen said that to sustain the economy in the long run, the government will further invest in the fields of healthcare, social protection, human resource development, small and medium enterprises, digital technology, and green development, among others.
--IANS
int/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 13:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU