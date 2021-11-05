Credit Suisse takes axe to broking biz after multibillion-dollar losses

-
ALSO READ
Credit Suisse Group to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021
Scandal-hit Credit Suisse considers creating single private bank: Report
Credit Suisse adds risk veterans to board with UBS, Lloyds alums
Swiss Parliament panel to discuss Credit Suisse billion-dollar scandal
Credit Suisse cuts nominal growth forecast over covid second wave
-
Credit Suisse will rein in its investment bankers and plough money into looking after the fortunes of the world’s rich as it tries to curb a freewheeling culture that has cost it billions in a string of scandals.
Announcing the restructuring on Thursday, Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined from Lloyds Bank in April to bring the Swiss lender to heel, said he was putting risk management and responsibility at the heart of its operations.
Switzerland’s second-biggest bank will all but stop funding hedge funds by shutting most of its prime brokerage business, a division blamed for racking up $5.5 billion in losses when investment fund Archegos Capital Management defaulted in March.
The long-awaited reorganisation, however, fell short of the sweeping overhaul expected by some investors.
“It’s rather underwhelming. A bit of reshuffling, of reorganisation here and there, and a few exits,” said Jerome Legras of Axiom Alternative Investments. Analysts at Citi said it was a “modest restructuring” which relied on growth rather than cutting costs.
To further dampen the mood, the bank posted a 21 per cent fall in third-quarter profit and said it expected a loss in the final three months of 2021 as it writes off some 1.6 billion francs ($1.8 billion) of goodwill related to the investment bank.
Beyond acceptable
The bank’s exit from prime broking cements its demise as a major player in the hedge fund industry.
In 2010, it was ranked the second-biggest prime broker in the world, outstripping the likes of US giants JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley.
But a succession of leadership changes and risk oversight branded as “lackadaisical” in an independent review culminated in the Archegos losses that triggered its downfall.
The trimmed down investment bank will focus on advising firms on deals and listings and trading cash equities. Credit Suisse will also cut back its lending in emerging markets.
The bank said the overall reorganisation would save it 1 billion to 1.5 billion francs by 2024.
Horta-Osorio emphasised the history of a national icon, which was founded to finance the construction of Switzerland’s pan-Alpine railways and has been central to the country’s transformation from a farming nation to financial powerhouse
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU