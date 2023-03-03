JUST IN
China real estate industry recovering from debt crackdown: Officials
Business Standard

Cutting oil and gas production not healthy, says Shell CEO Wael Sawan

"We've seen of course through 2022 the fragility of the energy system," Sawan said. "To see prices start to skyrocket, that's not healthy for anyone, particularly consumers"

William Mathis | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Shell Plc’s new boss said cutting oil and gas output would be bad for consumers, echoing a pivot by other major energy producers toward fossil fuels and energy security.

“I am of a firm view that the world will need oil and gas for a long time to come,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said in an interview with Times Radio on Friday. “As such, cutting oil and gas production is not healthy.”

BP Plc, Shell’s closest peer, said last month that it would slow the planned decline in its oil and gas production in order to guarantee the reliability of energy supply following the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We’ve seen of course through 2022 the fragility of the energy system,” Sawan said. “To see prices start to skyrocket, that’s not healthy for anyone, particularly consumers.”

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 13:51 IST

