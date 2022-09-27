Danish authorities issue warning amid gas leak in Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Citing a gas leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Danish Maritime Authority issued a navigation warning and established a no-go zone southeast of the Danish island of Bornholm.

"The Danish authorities have today been informed of a major pressure drop in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," a statement from the Danish Energy Agency said on Monday.

The no-go zone has a radius of five nautical miles (nearly 10 kilometre) around the pipeline, Xinhua news agency reported.

The authority noted that there are no safety risks associated with the leak outside the zone and "the incident is not expected to have consequences for the security of the supply of Danish gas".

The pipeline had just been completed and filled with 300 million cubic metres of gas when the German government cancelled it only days before the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)