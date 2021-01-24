Davos ski resort eerily quiet without World Economic Forum this year

-
ALSO READ
World Economic Forum announces virtual Davos Agenda from January 25-29
The world can live without Davos: Society needs to listen to new voices
Analysis: In Singapore, a very different Davos is taking shape
WEF shifts annual meeting from Davos to Lucerne in May due to Covid-19
WEF to be held in Singapore next year instead of Davos due to Covid-19
-
Student protesters who urged world leaders at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos to "Stop (f)lying to us" must be pleased this year, at least as far as the flying is concerned.
The streets of the little Alpine town that welcomed around 3,000 business chiefs, political thinkers and state leaders for last year's annual meeting lie deserted. Discussions have moved online, starting Monday, and COVID-19 restrictions are also keeping regular tourists away.
"Look around, it's empty. Normally, all hotels would be fully booked at this time," Reto Branschi, head of Davos Klosters tourism, told Reuters in an interview this week.
He said the fact that outdoor activities like skiing were still possible had helped cushion the blow, but the share of foreign tourists was expected to be under 10% versus 35% in normal years.
Svea Meyer, owner of cafe KaffeeKlatsch in Davos, said she had to lay off some staff and was now preparing for the possibility that the World Economic Forum might not come back to Davos at all.
"I cannot see anything good (in the cancellation), we've built so many relationships over the years, made friends," she said with a look of regret.
This year, there are no helicopters patrolling the skies, no protesters trying to outwit security forces sealing off the Alpine resort, no Greta Thunberg stealing the show from former U.S. president Donald Trump.
But not everybody is sad about the lack of buzz.
"Complete peace and quiet," a local woman wearing a mask said. "I don't miss it at all."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU