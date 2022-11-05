JUST IN
UK donates $28 mn in emergency funds to Afghanistan amid fragile economy
Deadlock over filing of FIR over assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

A deadlock persists over filing an FIR in connection with an assassination attempt on Imran Khan after the former prime minister refused to withdraw the name of a senior Pakistan Army officer from the complaint, which also carries the names of the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 12:56 IST

