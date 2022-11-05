Deadlock over filing of FIR over assassination attempt on Imran Khan

A deadlock persists over filing an FIR in connection with an assassination attempt on after the former prime minister refused to withdraw the name of a senior Army officer from the complaint, which also carries the names of the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the government.

