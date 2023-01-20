Death toll after avalanche on Tibet highway rises to 13, rescue efforts on

JUST IN
Topics
Tibet | Avalanche | Natural Disasters

AP  |  Beijing 

Avalanche-hit Uttarakhand
Death toll after avalanche on Tibet highway rises to 13: Authorities

The death toll in an avalanche that buried vehicles outside a highway tunnel in Tibet has risen to 13 with rescue efforts continuing, authorities said Friday.

Images from the scene at the exit of the tunnel connecting the city of Nyingchi in Tibet's southwest with outlying Medog county showed about half a dozen backhoes digging through snow up to 3 metres (10 feet) deep.

Tons of snow and ice collapsed onto the mouth of the tunnel on Tuesday evening, trapping drivers in their vehicles. Many of them were headed home for China's Lunar New Year holiday that starts Sunday.

Authorities say some 1,000 rescuers and dozens of emergency vehicles have taken part in the effort, with the central government's Ministry of Emergency Management sending a team to assist.

Nyingchi lies at an elevation of about 3,040 metres (9,974 feet), about five hours' drive from the regional capital Lhasa along a highway opened in 2018. Nighttime temperatures during winter routinely drop well below freezing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Tibet

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 10:09 IST

