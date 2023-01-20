JUST IN
US hits debt ceiling, Treasury Department takes measures to finance govt
Time for Turkey to ratify Finland, Sweden's NATO applications: US
Singer-songwriter and CSNY co-founder David Crosby dies at age of 81
Biggest challenge during pandemic was negotiating politics: Pfizer
Xi Jinping says China's Covid-19 fight in new stage, faces tough tasks
Charges filed against Alec Baldwin for firing accident; may face 5-yr jail
FBI chief Wray says he's 'deeply concerned' by China's AI program
Nepal PM Prachanda meets families of those killed in Yeti plane crash
Strikes, protests test French govt's plan to raise retirement age to 64
N Korea sustains high defense spending in budget despite economic troubles
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Oil prices climb on hopes for Federal Reserve slowing interest rate hikes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hundreds flee after fire breaks out in south Seoul, over 60 homes gutted

More than 800 firefighters, police officers and public workers were deployed to fight the flame and handle evacuations after the fire broke out around 6:30 am

Topics
Seoul | South Korea | Fire accident

AP  |  Seoul 

fire, wildfire, climate change
Representative image. Photo: Bloomberg

About 500 South Koreans were forced to flee their homes after a fire spread through a low-income neighbourhood in southern Seoul on Friday morning and destroyed at least 60 homes.

Officials said firefighters were bringing the fire under control at Guryong village and there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

Shin Yong-ho, an official at the fire department of Seoul's Gangnam district, said rescue workers were continuing to search areas affected by the fire but that it was believed that all residents there have safely evacuated.

More than 800 firefighters, police officers and public workers were deployed to fight the flame and handle evacuations after the fire broke out around 6:30 am.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters fighting the flame under thick white smoke covering the village known for its dense rows of makeshift houses as helicopters sprayed water from above.

Shin said it was presumed that the fire began at one of the village's homes made with plastic sheets and plywood. He said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Kim Ah-reum, an official at the Gangnam district office, said around 500 residents have evacuated to nearby facilities including a school gym. Officials were planning to later move the residents to nearby hotels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Seoul

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 09:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.