Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion

Over 8,000 military personnel worked in 10 different danger zones around Zhengzhou city, Xinhua reported

Floods | China

Agencies 

Vehicles stranded after a downpour in Zhengzhou city, central China's Henan province. Photo: Chinatopix Via AP
The death toll from the rain-triggered unprecedented floods in central China has risen to 56 with five people reported missing and the official estimated losses mounting to about $10 billion, according to reports.

Over 8,000 military personnel worked in 10 different danger zones around Zhengzhou city, Xinhua reported. To add fuel to fire, a powerful typhoon — In-fa — that’s currently off the east coast of China is set to bear down on Zhoushan, one of the country’s biggest oil hubs.

First Published: Sat, July 24 2021. 01:12 IST

