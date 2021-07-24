Death toll in central China floods rises to 56, losses mount to $10 billion

-
ALSO READ
Australia to rescue thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years
13 killed, over 100,000 evacuated as unprecedented floods hit central China
Uttarakhand Floods: 4 Hydropower units face damage, other dams on alert
Amit Shah to apprise Rajya Sabha about rescue operations in Uttarakhand
Glacier breaks off: Photos of search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand
-
Over 8,000 military personnel worked in 10 different danger zones around Zhengzhou city, Xinhua reported. To add fuel to fire, a powerful typhoon — In-fa — that’s currently off the east coast of China is set to bear down on Zhoushan, one of the country’s biggest oil hubs.
.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU