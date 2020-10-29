Deutsche Bank logs a profit of $214 mn in third quarter, beats estimates

-
ALSO READ
Deutsche Bank CEO Sewing focused on strategy but won't rule out M&A
Deutsche Bank CEO tells board mergers not a focus now: Report
UBS Principal Capital Asia sells shares worth Rs 150 cr in Axis Bank
Covid-19: Deutsche Bank reports second-quarter profit despite loan losses
Reserve Bank of India issues new compliance guidelines for banks
-
Deutsche Bank reported a third-quarter profit of $214million, its third straight quarterly profit this year, as it saw fewer losses from selling off unwanted assets and revenues rose at its investment bank.
CEO Christian Sewing said the bank was continuing to make progress on a long-term restructuring aimed at improving profits by shedding less profitable or riskier lines of business and cutting employee numbers.
Meanwhile, Microsoft said sales rose 12 per cent to $37.2 billion, generating a net profit of $13.9 billion in the first quarter of its fiscal year. Analysts had anticipated the company to report $1.54 in earnings per share, generated from $35.72 billion in revenue.
In the aftermath of the beat, shares of the company are effectively flat, gaining only a fraction of a point in after-hours trading. Microsoft was up by nearly 2 per cent in afternoon trading, despite somewhat uneven markets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU