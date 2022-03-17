Don't want to occupy Ukraine, says Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President said on Wednesday that Russia doesn’t want to occupy Ukraine, that it would achieve its goals in the neighbouring country and would not submit to what he called a Western attempt to achieve global dominance and dismember Russia.

He said that keeping Russia in check was a long-term policy of the West, and that its economic sanctions against Russia were short-sighted. Putin said Russia was ready to discuss neutral status for Ukraine, three weeks into a war that has killed thousands of people and forced millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes. He said that what Russia calls its special military operation was “going to plan”.

In a televised speech to government ministers, Putin went further than before in acknowledging the pain that Western sanctions were inflicting on the economy, but insisted that Russia could withstand the blow.

He said private businesses must a play a big role in the current situation, and said the government would take measures to increase social payment as amid soaring inflation.

