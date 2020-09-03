JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

US: Budget deficit to hit record $3.3 trillion due to Covid-19, recession
Business Standard

Donald Trump announces Wilmington as first World War II Heritage City

"We will never forget what you did for us," Trump said in prepared remarks at Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington on Wednesday

Topics
Donald Trump | washington | World War II

IANS  |  Washington 

Donald Trump. (Bloomberg photo)
The president signed legislation last year directing the secretary of the interior to each year designate at least one city as an American World War II Heritage City.

US President Donald Trump announced Wilmington in southern US state North Carolina as the first World War II Heritage City at a ceremony held to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"We will never forget what you did for us," Trump said in prepared remarks at Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the war, Wilmington was the site of the North Carolina Shipbuilding Company, which built 243 ships in five years as part of the federal government's emergency shipbuilding program, according to a The Hill report.

The president signed legislation last year directing the secretary of the interior to each year designate at least one city as an American World War II Heritage City based on contributions made to secure victory in the war, efforts to keep a historical record of those contributions and work honouring WWII veterans, said the report.

--IANS

rt/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 07:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU