JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned with Novichok: Germany
Business Standard

US elections: Joe Biden campaign, Democrats raise $364.5 million in August

The campaign had previously announced that it raised $48 million in the 48 hours after Harris' historic selection

Topics
Joe Biden | Democratic National Convention | Coronavirus

IANS  |  Washington 

Joe Biden
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden departs after addressing supporters. Photo: Reuters

Democratic nominee Joe Biden's presidential campaign and joint fundraising committees raised US $364.5 million in August, the Biden campaign said, setting a new monthly record for presidential fundraising.

"In August, together, we raised US $364.5 million. That figure blows me away," Biden wrote in an email to supporters on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported. "And we raised it the right way, from people across the country stepping up to own a piece of this campaign, investing in the future we want to see for our kids and grandkids."

The Biden campaign said online donations totalled US $205 million, or 57 per cent, representing "the best month of online fundraising in American political history."

More than four million people have made contributions, with 1.5 million new donors in August, the Biden campaign said, adding that 95 per cent of the contributions to the campaign came from grassroots supporters.

In August, Biden announced his vice presidential pick, California Senator Kamala Harris, and officially accepted his party's nomination in the first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention.

--IANS

rt/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 06:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU