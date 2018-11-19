Donald Trump business to face sharp scrutiny of House Democrats

President Donald Trump’s famously opaque business will face a bracing new reality next year when hit it with a flurry of subpoenas for the first time.

and the have been able to ignore Democrats’ questions about the company’s finances and business practices.

Come January, Democrats taking control of the House will be able to investigate many angles, starting with how much contact the president maintains with executives after agreeing to suspend his role in running the company. They’ll be asking whether Trump discusses business with his sons, Eric and Donald Jr, who he left in charge.

Democrats also have unanswered questions about the Trump Organisation’s contacts with foreign governments, its potential ties to Russian and Saudi interests and its dealings with Deutsche Bank AG. Representative Jackie Speier of California has even released a memo from advisers theorising that Trump’s business may be a racketeering enterprise that facilitates money laundering.

Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman, and Alan Garten, the company’s chief legal officer, didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.